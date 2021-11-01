The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the schedule of the scrutiny of documents for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse under Advt. No. 15/2019. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the exam can check the schedule on the official website hssc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the scrutiny is scheduled to be conducted from November 15 to 19 and November 22 and 23 at 9.00 AM. The document verification (DV) will be conducted at Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula.

The candidates are directed to bring all the original documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof and copy of the downloaded application form. Candidates also have to fill up the scrutiny form online available at the HSSC portal till November 2. In case a candidate does not appear for Scrutiny of Documents, no further opportunity will be given thereafter.

Here’s direct link to the document scrutiny schedule.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of Staff Nurse post. HSSC had conducted the written examination (OMR-based) for recruitment of Staff Nurse on July 25.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1608 Staff Nurse posts at the Health Services & ESI, Haryana.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.