National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Deputy Manager. Interested candidates can apply on the official website nhai.gov.in till November 30, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 73 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 30 years.

Educational Qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website nhai.gov.in On the homepage, click on “VACANCIES” Now click on “Apply Now” against the advertisement Fill in the form, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be recruited on the basis of final merit (Written Test & Personality Test) in Indian Engineering Services (I.E.S) Examination (Civil), 2020 conducted by UPSC, read the notification.