The University of Mysore declared the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 result on Tuesday, November 3. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result from the official website kset.uni-mysore.ac.in using their roll number and date of birth.

Candidates may also check the cut-off marks from University’s official website. The exam was conducted on July 25, 2021.

As per a report by Indian Express, 83,907 candidates had registered for the exam, of which 69,857 appeared for the exam. A total of ​​4,779 candidates have qualified the exam.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website kset.uni-mysore.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download thee result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the result.

Here’s direct link to check the cut-off marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.