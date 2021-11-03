HPPSC exam schedule released for November/ December; details here
Candidates may check the schedule on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the tentative schedule of examination and screening test for the month of November and December, 2021. Candidates may check the schedule on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
“Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission issues the following tentative schedule of, Examinations and Screening Tests (both CBT and non-CBT) for the months of November & December, 2021,” reads the notification.
Exam Schedule for November/ December 2021
|November 2021
|Date
|Names of examinations/posts
|Type of Examination
|November 17
|Sr. Scale Stenographer
|CBT
|November 22 to 27
|SAS (SAD) Examination
|Subjective
|November 28
|Assistant Officer (Finance)
|Offline
|December 2021
|December 5
|AE (Civil) HPPCL
|Offline
|December 7 to 10
|RFO (Main) Written Examination
|Subjective
|December 11
|Assistant Officer Executive Trainee (Law)
|CBT
|December 12
|AE (Electrical) HPPCL
|CBT
|December 13
|AE (Electrical) HPPTCL
|CBT
|December 14
|AE (Civil)-HPPTCL
|CBT
|December 15 to 18 and December 20
|HPAS (Main) Written Examination-2020
|Subjective
Meanwhile, the Commission has released the result of Personality Test conducted for the post of Radiation Safety Officer (Radiotherapy). The exam was conducted on December 27 to 29, 2021.
