Today is the last day to apply for the post of Watchman for manning posts at Food Corporation of India (FCI) depots and offices in the state of Punjab. Interested candidates can apply online for the vacancies at the official website fci-punjab-watch-ward.in.

FCI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 860 vacancies for the post of Watchman.

Here’s FCI Punjab Watchman recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-25 years as on September 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: The candidates should have passed Class 8 (Middle). The Ex-Contractual Security Guards should have passed Class 5.

Selection procedure

FCI will conduct a written exam comprising of MCQs for a duration of 90 minutes. Qualified candidates will then appear for the physical endurance test (PET).

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 250 online.

Steps to apply for FCI Punjab recruitment 2021:

Visit official website fci-punjab-watch-ward.in Click on ‘Register Here’ and create profile Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s instructions to apply for FCI Punjab recruitment 2021.