Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MH-CET) has released the score card along with the answer key of the MAH-AAC-CET 2021. Candidates can check and download their score card form the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule released earlier, the submission of grievances about marks obtained in practical subjects can be done from November 11 (11.00 AM) to November 15 (5.00 PM). Redressal of grievances about marks will be done on November 15 after 4.00 PM.

The result of MAH-AAC-CET 2021 will be declared on November 16 (4.00 PM).

Here’s direct link to the schedule.

The MAH AAC CET is conducted for admission to First Year of Full Time Professional Undergraduate Visual Art Courses (Fine Art and Applied Art).

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “MAH-AAC-CET : Link for Score Card” and “MAH-AAC-CET : Link for Accessing Images” Key in our login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check the score card.

Here’s direct link to check the answer sheet.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.