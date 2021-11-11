Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the screening test admit card for recruitment to the posts of Senior Scale Stenographer, Class-III. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on November 17 2021 from 1.00 PM to 2.30 PM. The recruitment advertisement was released on March 7, 2021.

“The e-admit cards of all provisionally admitted candidates and instructions to candidates have been uploaded on Commission’s website i.e. www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc,” reads the notification.

The candidates are advised to follow SOP/ guideline issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and also issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from time to time with regard to Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Download Admit Card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.