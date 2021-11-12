The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) today, November 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in till December 13, 2021.

The last date to submit the online registered application is December 20.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 85 vacancies of Insurance Medical Officer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should possess MBBS or equivalent degree from a medical college or medical institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 500. Candidates belonging to SC/ST of Odisha and PwD are exempted from payment of the fee.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on ‘New User’ tab against “Click on ‘New User’ tab against “Insurance Medical Officer (IMO)” posts Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal and fill the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the post of Insurance Medical Officer will be made on the basis of Written Test. The written exam shall comprise of one paper of 200 marks.

There shall be 200 MCQs carrying one mark each. The exam will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers, reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.