The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the dates for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2022 and 2023. The exam notice can be checked at the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2022 will be held on May 8, 2022 while CLAT 2023 will be conducted on December 18.

“CLAT-2022 will be held on May 8, 2022. The Consortium has resolved that CLAT-2023 will be held on 18th December, 2022. Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year,” read an official release.

The notice also said the Consortium resolved to reduce the counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for the General category candidates and Rs 20,000 for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD and other reservation candidates.

Here’s CLAT 2022 and 2023 exam notice.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country. The online application window will be active shortly on the official website. Aspirants are advised to visit the portal regularly for the latest updates.

Candidates qualifying Class 12 or appearing in the board examination will be eligible to apply for CLAT UG, and students who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM.