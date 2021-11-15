Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Computer Operator cum Store Keeper Mains result declared. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check and download their result from Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

A total of 171 candidates have been declared qualified in the Main exam. The shortlisted applicants are eligible to appear for the Computer Skill Test. The detailed schedule for the skill test will be notified shortly.

The main written exam was conducted on October 3 from 1.30 PM to 3.00 PM.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “List of Candidate Shortlisted for Computer Skill Test for the Post of Computer Operator-Cum-Store Keeper-2016.” The result will get downloaded Check the result and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 33 vacancies. The applications were invited from October 21, 2016 to November 20, 2016.

