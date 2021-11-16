The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of the written test conducted the Haryana Police Male Constable in Commando Wing recruitment 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website hssc.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from November 18 to 20 upto 5.00 PM.

“The Commission has uploaded the answer key, on the website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. of the above said written examination. If any candidate has any objection regarding any answer, he/she may submit his/her query/objection,” reads the notification.

The written examination was conducted on November 14, 2021.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Click on the Public Notice tab Now click on the Male Constable (Commando Wing) answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

To raise objections, the candidates will have to visit the official website hssc.gov.in and click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 02/2021 Male Constable (Commando Wing) (EXAM DATE 14.11.2021 (Evening Session))” button. Raise queries and submit.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.