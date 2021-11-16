The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The test is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, reports Hindustan Times. The examination will be held for the duration of 3 hours. The paper will consist a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs).

The applications were invited from October 16 to November 1, 2021.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download NORCET 2021 admit card

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Click on the NORCET 2021 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download NORCET 2021 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.