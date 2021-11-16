Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to 423 vacancies of Assistant Agriculture Officer, Assistant Training Officer, Laboratory Assistant and others soon. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till November 18.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 423 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for the post of Chara Sahayak Grade-2, 2 for Chara Sahayak Grade-3, 3 for Senior Milk Inspector, 26 for Udyaan Vikaas Shakha Grade-2, 181 for Audyaanik Vshaakha Grade-3 and others.

Candidates may check the pay scale, vacancy detailed, educational qualification and other details from the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 43 years as on July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PWD category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration (OTR)” Now click on “Candidate, Register Here” Fill in your details, upload documents and review Once registered, log in and fill the application Pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

The applicants will have to appear for the written exam. The exam will consist 100 marks objective type multiple choice questions and shall to be conducted for the duration of 2 hours.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.