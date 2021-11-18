The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the exam schedule for recruitment to various posts of Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Registered candidates can download the schedule from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 4 and 5, 2021 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The detailed exam schedule shall be released 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

Applicants will be able to download their admit card 3 days prior to the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,329 vacancies, of which, 624+20 vacancies are for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) posts, 358 for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts), and 295+32 for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

Selection Procedure

UPPRPB will recruit candidates on the basis of an online exam, physical efficiency test, medical test and document verification.

