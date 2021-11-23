National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) entrance test 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check and download their BHU UET/PET scorecard from the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in.

NTA conducted the BHU Entrance Test 2021 for Undergraduate (UET) and Postgraduate (PET) Programmes on September 28 to 30 and October 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9 through Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ OMR Based modes. The provisional answer keys were released on November 3.

Candidates can download their Score Cards from the portal using their Application Number and Date of Birth. In case of any difficulty in downloading the scorecard or any discrepancy in the details mentioned on it, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.

Steps to download BHU UET/PET scorecard 2021:

Visit the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on scorecard link for PET/ UET 2021 Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth to login

The BHU entrance scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download BHU ET scorecard 2021.

Admission to BHU courses will be based on the merit in the BHU-UET 2021/BHU-PET 2021 subject to fulfilment of eligibility requirements of the Course for which the candidate has applied.