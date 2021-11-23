Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has today, November 23, released the interview schedule of Lecturer in Govt. Training Colleges Limited Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from December 7 to 16 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

The Commission shall release the admit card a week before the commencement of the interview.

The notification also details the documents that candidates need to bring during the interview for verification purposes. Candidates are advised to go through the list carefully.

