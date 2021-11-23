The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has deferred the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty). Interested candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from December 3 onwards.

The last date to register and pay the application fee is January 1, 2022. The applicants will be able to submit their forms till January 10, 2022. Earlier, the application was scheduled to begin on November 22 and conclude on December 20, 2021.

The other conditions of the advertisement remain unchanged, reads the notification. The decision to postpone the registration process is taken to due to technical issue.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 381 Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty): The applicants should hold a post graduate degree in the concerned Broad Speciality/ Super Speciality or any other equivalent degree or qualification prescribed by the MCI/NMC from time to time. Those who have undergone Diplomate National Board training in concerned subjects are also eligible for the post of Assistant Professor subjects to fulfilling of any other criteria regarding Diplomate National Board, prescribe by MCI/NMC from time to time in force.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. ST/SC category candidates applying for the post of Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty) are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on ‘New User’ tab against Asst Professor vacancies Register yourself Login and fill up the application form Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test. Candidates may check the examination details available in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.