The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (APSSB CHSL 2021). Candidates can check and download their result from the official website apssb.nic.in.

The skill test and document verification was conducted from November 19 to 21, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 182 Grade C posts in various state government departments for which the recruitment will be done through the CHSL 2021 exam. The vacancies include Lower Divisional Clerk or LDC (District Establishment): 51, LDC: 82, Data Entry Operator: 17, Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr): 11, Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator: 9, Junior Secretariat Assistant: 8 and Laboratory Assistant: 1.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

