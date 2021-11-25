Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various vacancies of ICT Officer, Class-2, Department of Science and Technology Class-2. Interested candidates can apply on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till December 10, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 32 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and must not have completed 40 years of age on the last date of Advertisement.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should possess a Bachelor degree of Engineering, Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Electronics or Electronics and others from a recognised university. Adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for the post

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on “Apply” written against “ICT Officer, Class-2, Department of Science and Technology” Register and proceed with the application form Fill up the form an submit Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam followed by the interview round.

The Preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022 for the duration of 3 hours. The exam will consist of a total of 300 marks. The result shall be released in March 2022.

The tentative month of the interview is June 2022.

