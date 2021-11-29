Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Multi Tasking Staff, Housekeeping Staff, Mali, Supervisor, and Garbage Collector. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website becil.com till December 10, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 55 vacancies, of which 32 vacancies are for the post of MTS, 20 for Housekeeping Staff, 1 for Mali, 1 for Supervisor, and 1 for Garbage Collector.

Candidates are requested to enter the details in the online application format carefully. Before final submission of application, there will be a preview available to the candidates in case of modification required. After submission of the application, no modification will be permitted and fees once paid will not be refunded, reads the notification

Here’s direct link to the official notification.

Educational Qualification

Multi Tasking Staff: 10th passed from recognized Board.

Housekeeping Staff: 5th passed from recognized Board.

Mali: 5th passed from recognized Board.

Supervisor: Graduate from a recognized University with 2 years of experience in relevant field.

Garbage Collector: 5th passed from recognized Board.

Application Form

The applicants from general/OBC category and Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal Fill in the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Take a print for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.