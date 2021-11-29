MECON Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 78 Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website meconlimited.co.in till December 25, 2021.

Candidates may check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification, age limits, work experience, vacancy details and others available in the notification.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to general/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas SC/ST/PwD/Ex-servicemen category or internal candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website meconlimited.co.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on “Apply Online” under Adv.No:11.73.4.3/2021/Reg/02 dated 03/11/2021 Register yourself and proceed with application process Submit the completely filled form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Executive posts

Selection Mode

The mode of selection shall be personal interview. The mode of selection may be changed, if required, at the discretion of Management. Candidature will be subject to verification of details / documents when the candidate reports for interview, if shortlisted or at any stage of the recruitment process/ appointment.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.