The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Pre Agriculture Test (PAT) 2021 today, November 29. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website peb.mp.gov.in using their login details.

PAT 2021 will be conducted on December 8 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM for admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 6, and 7.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Based on the PAT 2021 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry) and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) will be conducted by the institutes.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Test Admit Card - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT)- 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.