Allahabad High Court has released the admit card of the recruitment exam for the post of Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in using their login details.

“Candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of their respective post(s) using their Application No. and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 10, 2021 at different Centres located in 16 cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 411 vacancies, of which 46 vacancies are for the post of Review Officer, 350 for Assistant Review Officer, and 15 for Computer Assistant.

