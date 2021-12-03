Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Paramedical, Stipendiary Trainees (Cat I & II), and Non-Technical at NAPS. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website npcilcareers.co.in till December 27 upto 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 72 vacancies.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for the posts is 18 years, whereas 21 years is the minimum age for the post of Assistant Grade 1 and Steno Grade - 1. The upper age limit for the post of Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM) (Cat - 2) is 24 years, 25 years for Stipendiary Trainee / Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Cat - 1), Pharmacist/B, and Technician/B, 28 years for Assistant Grade 1 and Steno Grade - 1, and 30 years for Nurse - A.

Educational Qualification:

Nurse–A: Nursing and mid-wifery (3 years course) or BSc (Nursing).

Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant(ST/SA) (Cat-I)Pharmacist/B Diploma with not less than 60% marks in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics Engineering recognized by the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development. The diploma in Engineering should be 03 years duration after SSC/HSC.

Pharmacist/B: HSC (10+2) + 2 years Diploma in Pharmacy + 3 months Training in Pharmacy + Registration as a Pharmacist with Central or State Pharmacy Council.

Operation Theatre Assistant (Technician/B): HSC (10+2) in Science with minimum 60% marks + One year Certificate Course of Operation Theatre Assistant.

Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM) Operator (Cat-II): HSC (10+2) or ISC (with Science subjects) with not less than 50% marks in Science and Mathematics individually.

Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM) Maintainer (Cat-II): SSC (10 years) with minimum 50% in Science subject and Mathematics individually and 2 years ITI certificate in relevant trade (Electrician/Fitter).

Assistant Grade-1(HR)/Assistant Grade-1 (F&A)/Assistant Grade1(C&MM): Any Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution.

Steno Grade-1: Any Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website npcilcareers.co.in On the homepage, click on Careers tab Click on “Click here to view details & Apply Online” against Recruitment of Paramedical, Stipendiary Trainee & Non-Technical Posts at NAPS Register yourself and proceed with application process Fill in the required details, upload the documents and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to the application portal.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.