Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the written test of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS) in Cooperative Department. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from JKPSC’s official website jkpsc.nic.in using their application form number.

“In case, any candidate is not able to download his/her admit card, he/she may represent before the Commission by or before 08.12.2021 with a valid proof of having filled in Online Application form and online fee, failing which it shall be presumed that they are not interested in appearing in the said exam and no claim whatsoever shall be entertained after 08.12.2021,” reads the notification.

As per the official notice, the written Test will be conducted on December 12, 2021 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM.

Entry to the examination venue shall be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the test. Candidates should be seated in the exam hall 20 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Steps to download the admit card

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination which will consist 75 points followed by Viva-voce/ Interview round which will consist 25 points.

