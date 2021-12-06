Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the counselling of 2014 Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination. The applicants who have been declared qualified in the Physical Eligibility Test (PET), Steno/Typing test are eligible to appear for the counselling round.

As per the notification, a total of 14410 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the counselling. The detailed notification for the same shall be released in due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in at regular interval.

Steps to download the list candidates

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notice Board” tab Now click on “Click here to View List of Shortlisted Candidates for Counselling of Adv. No.0606114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination-2014)” Check and download the list Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the list of candidates.

The Commission had invited online applications from eligible candidates for the exam from September 20 to October 4, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 12,041 vacancies of LDC, Clerk, Stenographer, forest guard, and various other posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.