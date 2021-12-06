Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) released the examination calendar for recruitment to various posts for the year 2021-2022. The exam calendar can be accessed online by visiting the ‘What’s New’ section of the MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC exam calendar 2021-22 Exam Exam date Result Dental Surgeon Exam, 2019 January 14, 2022 January, 2022 State Engineering Service Exam 2020 November 14, 2021 January, 2022 Assistant Manager in the state Health and Family Welfare Department 2021 January 23, 2022 March, 2022 Assistant Director exam 2021 January 23, 2022 January, 2022 ADPO exam 2021 June 19, 2022 July, 2022 DSP Radio exam 2021 May, 2022 June, 2022 State Engineering Service Exam 2021 June, 2022 July, 2022 Assistant Veterinary Officer 2021 May, 2022 June, 2022 Computer Programmer 2021 May, 2022 June, 2022

Here’s MPPSC exam calendar 2021-22.

The exam dates are tentative and may change as notified by MPPSC. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for more updates.