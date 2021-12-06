MPPSC exam calendar 2021-22 released for various recruitment exams
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) released the examination calendar for recruitment to various posts for the year 2021-2022. The exam calendar can be accessed online by visiting the ‘What’s New’ section of the MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in.
|Exam
|Exam date
|Result
|Dental Surgeon Exam, 2019
|January 14, 2022
|January, 2022
|State Engineering Service Exam 2020
|November 14, 2021
|January, 2022
|Assistant Manager in the state Health and Family Welfare Department 2021
|January 23, 2022
|March, 2022
|Assistant Director exam 2021
|January 23, 2022
|January, 2022
|ADPO exam 2021
|June 19, 2022
|July, 2022
|DSP Radio exam 2021
|May, 2022
|June, 2022
|State Engineering Service Exam 2021
|June, 2022
|July, 2022
|Assistant Veterinary Officer 2021
|May, 2022
|June, 2022
|Computer Programmer 2021
|May, 2022
|June, 2022
The exam dates are tentative and may change as notified by MPPSC. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for more updates.