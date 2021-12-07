Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer keys from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 14, 2021. The preliminary exam was conducted on December 5, 2021.

“Objection for each question shall be made on separate sheet. Objection for more than one question in single sheet shall not be considered and treated as cancelled. Candidate should attach copy of his/her OMR (Answer sheet) with objection/(s),” reads the notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Provisional Key (Prelim) - 2/2021-22” Click on “Provisional Key (Prelim) - 2/2021-22 - PAK-02-2021-22.pdf” Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2 (GWSSB). The candidates will be shortlisted for the recruitment on the basis of the Preliminary exam (Objective) and interview round.

The applications were invited from July 15 to 31, 2021.