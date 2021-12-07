Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the provisional answer keys of the Chhattisgarh Forest Service (Combined) Exam 2020. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC Forest Service 2020 written exam was held on December 5. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 178 vacancies, of which 157 vacancies are for the post of Forest Ranger, and 21 for Assistant Forest Guard.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key between December 8 (12.00 PM) and 14. A fee of Rs 50 per challenge will be charged.

Steps to download CG Forest Service answer key:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “MODEL ANSWER OF CG FOREST SERVICE (COMBINED) EXAM- 2020”

The CGPSC Forest Service answer key will appear on screen Check and download.

Here’s direct link to CGPSC Forest Service Exam answer key 2021.

Selection Procedure

CGPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by document verification and personality test/interview for recruitment to State Forest Service.