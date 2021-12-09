The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has notified 2450 vacant posts of Constable for newly created Assam Commando Battalions. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website slprbassam.in from December 13 onwards. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies till January 12, 2022.

The SLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2450 posts of Constable AB (Male and transgender – 2220, Female– 180 and Nursing– 50) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions. The payscale is Rs 14000-60500 with Grade pay of Rs 5600 (Pay Band-II) and other allowances.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-21 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) HSLC or Equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council. ii) In addition for the posts of Constable (Nursing), Nursing Diploma is necessary.

Here’s Assam Police Constable recruitment 2021 notification.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). All candidates who clear PST/PET will have to appear in a Psychometric Test.