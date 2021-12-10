Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is accepting the online applications for recruitment to the post of Inspector, Cooperative Societies (Group-B) in the Department of Cooperation, Govt. of Punjab. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in till December 22.

The last date to submit the application fee is December 29, 2021. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 320 vacancies.

Here’s the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any stream with minimum 60% marks from a recognized university or institution. Should have passed Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subject or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language. More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to the detailed notice.

Application/Examination Fee

Candidates from ST/SC category are required to pay the online application fee of Rs 500 and examination fee of Rs 250. The application and examination fee for the candidates from unreserved category is Rs 500 and Rs 1000, respectively. Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab are exempted from payment of the examination fee. They are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500 only.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit PPSC website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Open Advertisement’ Click on “Apply/View” against RECRUITMENT TO 320 POSTS OF INSPECTOR, COOPERATIVE SOCIETIES IN THE DEPARTMENT OF COOPERATION, GOVERNMENT OF PUNJAB Now click on “Apply Online” Fill application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.