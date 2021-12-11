The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to 2134 vacancies of Constable (UB/AB). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website slprbassam.in till January 9, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2134 vacancies, of which 705 and 1429 vacancies are for the post of Constable Unarmed Branch (UB) and Armed Branch (AB), respectively.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 25 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Un-Armed Branch: Class XII passed from Govt. recognized Board or Council for the post of Constable, Unarmed Branch, District Executive Force (DEF).

Armed Branch: HSLC or Class-X passed from Govt. recognized Board or Council for the post of constable of Armed Branch.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the online application portal link Register and proceed application process Fill the form, upload the required documents and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). If any candidate is found to have any physical deformity as may be detected by the Medical Officer present in the DLSC, he/ she will be debarred from participating in the other tests.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.