Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the admit card for the re-exam of Group-5 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) 2020. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted December 24, 2021, reports JANRAN Josh.

“PEB will implement Social Distancing measures as per Government of India guidelines in current scenario of COVID-19 to ensure health and safety of the candidates. Candidates are also required to adhere to guidelines and new process for Social Distancing,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Test Admit Card - Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test -2020 (Re-Exam for “K” Paper)” under Test Admit Card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the admit card.