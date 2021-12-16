Assam Elementary Education Department has declared the result of Teacher’s Eligibility Test or Assam TET 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their result online at the official website ssa.assam.gov.in.

Assam TET 2021 was conducted on October 31 for lower primary and upper primary levels. The test consisted of two papers – Paper I and Paper II. The first paper was held for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 (lower primary). The second paper was held for those interested in teaching classes 6 to 8 (upper primary).

Steps to check Assam TET result 2021:

Visit official website ssa.assam.gov.in Go to TET 2021 result link under ‘Latest’ section Click on the link for relevant level Enter Application no / Username and password to login The Assam TET result 2021 will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check Assam TET result 2021 LOWER PRIMARY LEVEL.

Here’s direct link to check Assam TET result 2021 UPPER PRIMARY LEVEL.

The Assam TET 2021 examination was held in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, and English languages. Candidates who have qualified the test will become eligible to work as teachers in any school located in the state.