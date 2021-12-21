West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final written exam admit card for recruitment to the posts of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in using their login details.

The WB Police Excise Constable final exam will be held on January 2, 2022 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.30 PM.

The Excise Constable final written test will have 90 Multiple Choice Objective Type Questions (MCQs) each carrying equal marks. The duration of the test will be 1 hour and 30 minutes. The question paper will be set in three languages (Bengali, Nepali & English) except for questions on English language. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer.

Here’s final exam notice.

The Board had conducted the physical tests (PMT/PET) last month for candidates who qualified in the preliminary exam.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on the recruitment tab Now click on “Excise Constable” link Click on the e-admit card link Key in your login details and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link.

The WBPRB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 3,000 excise constable vacancies, the application process for which was conducted in the months of March and April 2019. The selection process includes a preliminary written exam followed by PMT/PET, final written exam, interview, document verification and medical test.