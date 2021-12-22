Saraswat Co-operative Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website saraswatbank.com. The last day to apply online is December 31.

Saraswat Bank has notified a total of 300 posts of Junior Officers in Marketing and Operations (Clerical Cadre) for its branches in Mumbai and Pune.

Here’s Saraswat Bank recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Not more than 30 years of age as on December 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline.

Work experience: Minimum one year in Bank/ subsidiary Bank/ NBFC/ DSA/ Credit Societies.

Domicile certificate of Maharashtra state is mandatory and local candidates will be preferred, the notification said.

Steps to apply for Saraswat Bank recruitment 2021:

Visit official website saraswatbank.com Go to ‘Career’ section and click on ‘Recruitment for the Post of Junior Officers Marketing and Operation’ Click on apply link and fill application form Submit documents and submit form Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for Saraswat Bank recruitment 2021.