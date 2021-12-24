The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has released the admit card for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY 2021) exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in using their User ID and Password.

The KVPY aptitude test will be held on January 9, 2022 both in Hindi and English at different centers across the country. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on November 7 which was deferred.

The entrance examination is conducted for bachelors, masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science.

Steps to download the hall ticket

Visit the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit card” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.