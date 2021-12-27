The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer keys of Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 and Class-2 and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till January 3, 2022. The exam was conducted on December 26, 2021.

Here’s direct link to submit suggestions.

“All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published herewith on the website / online objection submission system. Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper,” reads the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 183 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in Click on “Provisional Key (Prelim) 30/2021-22 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2 View attachment” Now click on the Provisional Answer Key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.