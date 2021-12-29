Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has notified a total of 670 vacancies of Junior Assistant – cum – Computer Assistant posts. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in from December 30, 2021.

The last date to pay the application fee and submit the form is January 18 and 19, respectively.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: Candidates should be within the age group of 18 to 42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Must hold bachelor’s degree. One should pass Computer Proficiency Test conducted by District Collector.

Application Fee

Applicant must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 80 towards examination fee. The candidates from reserved category are exempted from payment of examination fee. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Selection Process

The selection to the posts will be carried out by the concerned District Selection Committee on furnishing the District ranking list of Computer Based Test examination by the Commission.

“Hall tickets for the Screening and Main Examination (Computer Based Test) will be hosted on Commission’s website for downloading. Instructions would be given through the website regarding downloading of Hall Tickets,” reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.