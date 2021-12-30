Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination (JDLCCE 2021) notification on the official website jssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to apply for the examination from January 23, 2022 onwards. The application window will open at 11.00 AM.

The last date to register for the exam is February 22, 2022. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from February 28 (11.00 AM) to March 2, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 285 Junior Engineer post, of which 46 vacancies are for the post of Jr Engineer (Electrical), 188 for Jr Engineer (Civil), and 51 for Jr Engineer (Mechanical).

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a diploma in relevant field from recognised University.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.