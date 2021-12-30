The Indian Air Force (IAF) will today, December 30, conclude the online application process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2022). Candidates can apply for AFCAT on the official website afcat.cdac.in upto 5.00 PM.

Online applications are invited for the courses commencing in January 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and NonTechnical) Branches. AFCAT is conducted at various centers across India twice a year in February and August. Around 300 vacancies of various posts have been notified.

Online IAF AFCAT 01/2022 examination will be conducted on February 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The admit card will be released after January 28.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years as on January 1, 2023.

Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches: 20 to 26 years as on January 1, 2023.

Marital Status: Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course. Widows/ Widowers and divorcees (with or without encumbrances) below 25 years of age are also not eligible.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks having physics and maths as mandatory subjects. Refer to the official notification for more details.

Other eligibility conditions related to medical Physical/Medical Standards, selection procedure and other details are available in the official notification. The official notification can be downloaded from the AFCAT website.

Application Fee

After filling in the online application form, the examination fee of Rs 250 for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry & Meteorology) can be paid online.

The training will commence in the first week of January 2023 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal.

Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2022:

Visit official website afcat.cdac.in Go to ‘Candidate Login’ – ‘AFCAT 01/2022 Cycle’ Click on ‘New Registration’ and create profile Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download application form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2022.