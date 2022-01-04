Raipur District Court has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Stenographer, Assistant and others. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website districts.ecourts.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 31 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 67 vacancies, of which, 2 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer (English), 10 of Stenographer (Hindi), 50 of Assistant Grade III, and 5 of Peon.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years, whereas the upper age limit is 30 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check the age relaxation details in the notification.

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer (English/Hindi) and Assistant Grade III : The applicants should hold a graduation degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 45% marks (unreserved category) and 40% for (reserved category). More details in the notification.

Peon: Candidates should have passed Class 5th and and the maximum qualification is Class 8th pass.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Process

The applicants can apply for the vacancies in the prescribed format till January 31, 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.