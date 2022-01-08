NBCC (India) Limited will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Management Trainee, Project Manager, Sr. Stenographer, Office Assistant and other. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nbccindia.in upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 70 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Dy. Project Manager (Electrical), 40 for Management Trainee (Civil), 15 for Management Trainee (Electrical), 1 for Project Manager (Civil), 1 for Sr Stenographer, and 3 for Office Assistant (Stenographer).

Candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the notice.

Application Fee

Candidate applying for Dy. Project Manager (Electrical) are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable for the post of Management Trainee (Civil) and Management Trainee (Electrical). No fee is applicable for Backlog Posts i.e. Project Manager (Civil), Sr. Stenographer and Office Assistant (Stenographer).

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website nbccindia.in Click on “Career” under Human Resources tab Now click on “Click to Apply” against the vacancies Register and login to the portal Apply for the vacancies, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.