The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the final result of Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts. Candidates can download their result from the official website uprvunl.org.

The interview round was conducted on December 29, 2021. The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 353 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website uprvunl.org On the homepage, click on ARO result link under Public Notices tab The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

