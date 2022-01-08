Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released official notification for recruitment to 232 Medical Officer posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website jpsc.gov.in from January 11, 2022 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies till February 9, 2022 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 232 Medical Officer vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 23 years, whereas the upper age limit 35 years as on August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: MBBS from Medical College recognised by Medical Council of India and State Govt. and should be recognised with MCI or State Medical Council.

Here’s the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved/Extreme Backward Cast/BC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.