Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the result of Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2021 today, January 13. Candidates can download their result from the official website peb.mp.gov.in using their login details.

The exam was conducted on November 27 and 28, 2021 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 251 vacancies. The applications were invited from October 6 and conclude on October 20, 2021.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) - 2021” result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.