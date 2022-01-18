Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview letter for Assistant Engineer 2020 (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical). Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website apsc.nic.in using their roll number.

As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from January 20 to 28, 2022.

Candidates appearing in the viva-voce interview must bring their original documents alongwith self attested photocopies including permanent residential certificate issued in Assam for educational purpose, HSLC, HSSLC marksheet and pass certificate, Engineering degree and pass certificate in respective branch, and caste certificate (if applicable), reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters/Admit Cards” link Click on the respective interview letter link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Below are the direct links to download Assistant Engineer admit card:

AE Civil Admit Card.

AE Mechanical Admit Card.

AE Electrical Admit Card.

AE Chemical Admit Card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 87 Assistant Engineer vacancies, of which 62 vacancies are for the post of Civil Engineer, 20 for Mechanical and 2 for Electrical and 3 for Chemical under the Public Health Engineering Department, Assam.

