The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Diploma in Elementary Education or DElEd 2020 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates can check their results using the roll code and roll number.

Steps to check BSEB DElEd result:

Visit official website secondary.biharboardonline.com Go to Results section and click on link for DElEd Enter roll code and roll number to search result The BSEB DElEd result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check BSEB DElEd result 2020.