Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the main written examination for the post of Field Assistant 2019. Candidates can download their hall ticket from Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

The examination will be conducted on January 27, 2022.

The exam will consist two papers of 100 marks each. Paper I (Composite Paper) will be held from 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM and Paper II (Technical Paper) will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM. There will be negative marking (0.25 marks) for each wrong answer in Paper-II only.

“COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wear of 3 layer mask must be adhered to during examination,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Letter for Main Written Examination for the post of Field Assistant -2019” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the DV schedule for the post of Computer Operator cum Store Keeper 2016. The DV is scheduled to be conducted on January 15 at 10.00 AM in Commission’s Office, Barrack No. 1, Unit-V, Bhubaneshwar.

A total of 71 candidates have declared qualified to appear for the DV round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 33 vacancies. The applications were invited from October 21, 2016 to November 20, 2016.

