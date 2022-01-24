Rajasthan Police recruitment portal has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) dates on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the notification, the PET/PST will be conducted from February 12 to 18, 2022 (6.00 AM).

The admit card has been made available to download on the recruitment portal. Candidates can download their hall ticket using SSO ID.

The applicants are required to bring their hall tickets along with photo identity proof, photo copy of Aadhaar card, and 2 passport size photo to their respective PET/PST centre, reads the notice.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in Key in your SSOID/Username and Password Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.